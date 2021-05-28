Enable Fission tt(c) on more platforms

Last week my coworker Andrew Halberstadt talked me through the process of configuring Firefox CI to run a given test suite with Fission enabled on additional platforms.
I am working on a patch to do this for our telemetry integration tests
which are set up with mozharness and use treeherder symbol
tt(c). Since the
process should be close to identical for similar test suites, I decided to
summarize what I’ve learned in this post, so next time someone on my team wants
to do this, we don’t need to bug Andrew again. 😅
The overall taskgraph documentation can be found in the Firefox Source Docs. 📝
Configure a test variant
The first step is to configure a test variant for Fission for our test suite. When a test suite configures test variants, Firefox CI will create a clone for all of the tasks of this test suite. The default configuration will always run and does not need to be listed as a variant.
The available variants are defined in
taskcluster/taskgraph/transforms/tests.py. We can see in this
file that the name of the variant we want to enable is
"fission".
The telemetry-tests-client suite is defined in
taskcluster/ci/test/misc.yml and
doesn’t configure any variants yet:
telemetry-tests-client:
description: "Telemetry tests client run"
suite: telemetry-tests-client
treeherder-symbol: tt(c)
max-run-time: 1200
tier: default
python-3: true
mozharness:
script: telemetry/telemetry_client.py
config:
by-test-platform:
linux.*:
- remove_executables.py
windows.*: []
macosx.*: []
We add a new key named
variants to the
telemetry-tests-client object and
assign a list with a single item:
variants: [fission]
Specify projects by variant and test platform
The platforms and projects that we want the Fission enabled tests to run on are listed in bug 1696040. Let’s create a table to make it easier to verify our patch later on. I use 🤖 here to indicate that task sets need to be generated for a project and 🚫 to indicate that task sets should not be generated for a project:
|platform
|autoland
|mozilla-central
|
linux1804-64/debug
|🤖
|🤖
|
linux1804-64/opt
|🤖
|🚫
|
linux1804-64-shippable/opt
|🚫
|🤖
|
linux1804-64-asan/opt
|🤖
|🤖
|
windows10-64/debug
|🤖
|🤖
|
windows10-64/opt
|🤖
|🚫
|
windows10-64-shippable/opt
|🚫
|🤖
The next step is to update the test suite configuration to specify the projects
we want the tests to run on by variant and test platform. We can do this by
combining
by-variant with
by-test-platform. The contained keys are regular
expressions, which means we can specify projects for multiple platforms in a
single line:
run-on-projects:
by-variant:
fission:
by-test-platform:
linux.*-64/debug: [trunk]
linux.*-64(?:-shippable|-asan)?/opt: [trunk]
windows.*-64/debug: [trunk]
windows.*-64(?:-shippable)?/opt: [trunk]
default: []
default: built-projects
Note that the value
[trunk] is a shorthand for
[autoland, mozilla-central].
The taskgraph generation procedure includes a step in which a filter removes
shippable from autoland and non-shippable from mozilla-central , so it’s OK to
specify both projects here and leave it to the filter to clean up the
configuration for us, see
taskcluster/taskgraph/target_tasks.py.
We need to make sure we don’t run the
fission variant for the
default
platform by assigning an empty list
[]. Likewise, we need to assign
built-projects to the variant
default to restore the default configuration
for non-fission builds. This special case uses the parent build task’s
run-on-projects, meaning that tests run only on platforms that are built.
Set name for Treeherder group
Before we can generate a Taskcluster taskgraph for our updated test suite
configuration, we need to add a name for the new Treeherder group in
taskcluster/ci/config.yml.
We can copy the entry for the existing telemetry tests group and add the
-fis
suffix for Fission variants:
'tt-fis': 'Telemetry tests with fission enabled'
Generate taskgraphs
Next we generate a taskcluster taskgraph locally to see which task sets
are generated for the updated test suite configuration. We commit the above
changes and run the following command. It will generate and diff the current
taskgraph against the previous revision for the
autoland project:
./mach taskgraph target --target-kind test --fast --diff .~1 -p project=autoland
The following new task sets were generated for
autoland:
+test-linux1804-64-asan/opt-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-linux1804-64/debug-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-linux1804-64/opt-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-windows10-64/debug-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-windows10-64/opt-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
We repeat this step for the
mozilla-central project:
./mach taskgraph target --target-kind test --fast --diff .~1 -p project=mozilla-central
The following new task sets were generated for
mozilla-central:
+test-linux1804-64-asan/opt-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-linux1804-64-shippable/opt-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-linux1804-64/debug-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-windows10-64-shippable/opt-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
+test-windows10-64/debug-telemetry-tests-client-fis-e10s
Verify generated task sets
Once we have verified that task sets for the specified platforms are generated for the requested project (🤖) and not generated for the other one (🚫), we cab submit our changes to Phabricator for review:
|platform
|autoland
|mozilla-central
|
linux1804-64/debug
|🤖👍
|🤖👍
|
linux1804-64/opt
|🤖👍
|🚫👍
|
linux1804-64-shippable/opt
|🚫👍
|🤖👍
|
linux1804-64-asan/opt
|🤖👍
|🤖👍
|
windows10-64/debug
|🤖👍
|🤖👍
|
windows10-64/opt
|🤖👍
|🚫👍
|
windows10-64-shippable/opt
|🚫👍
|🤖👍
For the sake of completeness, here’s the updated test suite configuration:
telemetry-tests-client:
description: "Telemetry tests client run"
suite: telemetry-tests-client
treeherder-symbol: tt(c)
variants: [fission]
run-on-projects:
by-variant:
fission:
by-test-platform:
linux.*-64/debug: [trunk]
linux.*-64(?:-shippable|-asan)?/opt: [trunk]
windows.*-64/debug: [trunk]
windows.*-64(?:-shippable)?/opt: [trunk]
default: []
default: built-projects
max-run-time: 1200
tier: default
python-3: true
mozharness:
script: telemetry/telemetry_client.py
config:
by-test-platform:
linux.*:
- remove_executables.py
windows.*: []
macosx.*: []